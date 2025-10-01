CII delegation discusses Growth Strategies with Uttarakhand Tourism Dept

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Sep: CII delegation led by Suyash Agarwal, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand, met Dheeraj Garbyal, Secretary (Tourism), and Abhishek Ruhila, Additional Secretary (Tourism), Government of Uttarakhand, to deliberate on key issues and opportunities for tourism development in the state.

The discussions highlighted the need for clear demarcation between homestays, guest houses, and bed & breakfast facilities, along with the formulation of a separate policy for the B&B model. Emphasis was also placed on promoting sustainable tourism by incentivising solar power system installations and ensuring effective waste management in tourism areas located outside municipal limits.

On the financial front, the delegation recommended delinking GST from capital investment subsidies for tourism projects and extending industrial benefits to the sector, which has already been accorded industry status.

To enhance visibility and strengthen the brand image of Uttarakhand Tourism, suggestions included appointing a brand ambassador and launching “Safe to Travel” campaigns to boost tourist confidence. The delegation also stressed the importance of leveraging Uttarakhand’s unique strengths to drive innovation in tourism and sought greater ease in land conversion processes for tourism projects.

Dheeraj Garbyal welcomed the recommendations with great appreciation, acknowledging the relevance of the industry’s suggestions in shaping the future of tourism in the state. He assured the delegation of the government’s full support in addressing the concerns raised and in working collaboratively with the industry to implement progressive measures.

The delegation from the CII Uttarakhand Panel on Tourism, Hospitality, and Wellness included Manu Kochhar, Past Chair, CII Uttarakhand; Saurabh Vaish, Co-Convener & Managing Director, Rosewood Hospitality Pvt Ltd.; Prabodh Agarwal, Co-Convener & Director, Himalaya Eco Park & Resorts; CA Nitish Gupta, Managing Partner, Nitish Gupta & Co; Anirudh Pohriyal, Director, Hotel Vasundhara Palace; Gaurav Aggarwal, Director, Shugan Hospitality; and Dr Vinay Rana, Dean, School of Hospitality Management, IMS Unison University. The group shared recommendations prepared by the panel, focusing on strengthening the tourism ecosystem through policy clarity, sustainable practices, financial support, and strategic promotion.

The meeting emphasised the importance of close collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders to promote sustainable, innovative, and inclusive growth of the tourism sector in Uttarakhand.