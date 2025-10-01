Senior Administrative Officer Mukesh Kumar retires from Information Department

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Sep: A heartfelt farewell was organised today for Senior Administrative Officer Mukesh Kumar at the headquarters of the Information & Public Relations Department, Uttarakhand, as he retired after completing 36 years of dedicated service.

During the ceremony, Mukesh Kumar was presented a shawl and a memento by Additional Director, Information, Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Joint Director Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Deputy Director Manoj Srivastava, and other departmental officers and staff.

Addressing the gathering, Additional Director, Information, Ashish Kumar Tripathi described the occasion as an emotional moment. He congratulated Mukesh Kumar for his long-standing service and said that all employees should take inspiration from his dedication and commitment in fulfilling his official duties. He further added that the department will always remain grateful for the significant contributions made by Mukesh Kumar.

Joint Director Dr Nitin Upadhyay appreciated Mukesh Kumar’s integrity and sense of duty, stating that his services to the department would always be remembered. He noted that Mukesh Kumar was simple and approachable, and performed all assigned responsibilities with utmost dedication.

Deputy Director Manoj Srivastava highlighted Mukesh Kumar’s contributions during his tenure at the District Information Office, Haridwar, sharing memorable anecdotes from his service there.

Uttarakhand Information Employees’ Association President Kailash Rawat spoke about Mukesh Kumar’s life and career. Administrative Officer Rampal Singh Rawat also shared his thoughts. The event was conducted by Administrative Officer Vijay Kumar.

Among those present were Chief Administrative Officer Manoj Kumar Shukla, Jagdish Patwal, Assistant Accountant Rakesh Kumar Dhivaan, retired Assistant Director MP Kaikhuri, retired Chief Administrative Officer Pan Singh Bisht, retired Senior Administrative Officer Dayakrishna Paliwal, office bearers of the Information Employees Association, and other departmental officers and staff.