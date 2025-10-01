National Media Conference held at Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishvariya Vishwavidyalaya

By Radhika Nagrath

Mt Abu, 30 Sep: Aimed at establishing peace, unity and trust, the five day long national media conference held in the Shantivan campus of Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishvariya Vishwavidyalaya concluded on a positive note with a call on ethical reporting by the media professionals.

The Governor of Rajasthan, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade, kicked off the conference emphasising the major role of media as the fourth pillar of democracy in promoting peace in the country. He lauded the efforts of the Brahma Kumaris institution in several national campaigns of de-addiction, conservation of Indian culture and environment.

Amidst the spiritually charged atmosphere of the Brahma Kumaris’ sprawling Shantivan campus at Abu Road, Rajasthan, the Brahma Kumaris Media Wing had brought together over 1500 leading media professionals, journalists, and content creators from across the country to delve into the role of Media for promoting peace and positivity in society at large.

Presiding as the Chief Guest at the inaugural session, the Governor exhorted the Indian media to be positive and keep the nation’s interest as priority while reporting. He said, “To sensationalise news content, often the media forgets its responsibility of ethical reporting which is not good. Nation’s interest must be the foremost for everyone, be it the media or a politician. People should win elections based on thoughts and national interest and not religion. This will strengthen our democracy.” He quoted former Indian President Abdul Kalam who often questioned why the Indian media was so negative.

The Governor honoured Rajyogini BK Mohini, Administrative head of Brahma Kumaris, and Rajyogi Karuna, Chairperson of the media wing RERF, Mount Abu, with the international Book of Honor.

At the plenary session held in the evening, Dr Gopal Narsen, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Vikramshila Hindi Vidyapeeth, highlighted the importance of daily introspection for transformation. He said, “Navratri is the time when we can awaken our powers. The conference was held during this auspicious occasion and provided us an opportunity to rethink the role of media in bringing ideological transformation guided by the Brahma Kumari sisters.”

Rajayogini BK Jayant, Additional Administrative Head, Brahma Kumaris, observed that while the media excels at reporting global conflicts, it often overlooks the equally abundant stories of peace and positive progress across various spheres. Brother BK Shantanu, National Coordinator, media wing, Mount Abu, emphasised that trustworthy reporting fosters societal trust and unity. Sister BK Sarla, Sister BK Usha, BK Atam Prakash, Vice Chairperson, Media Wing, RERF, Mt Abu, Professor Mansingh Parmar, Madhukar Dwivedi, BK Nikunj, Gopal Raju shared their insights amongst others.

In one of the sessions, Dr Eesha Agarwal, Global Beauty Pageant Winner and Actress, Pune, spoke of her association with the Brahma Kumaris as a source of peace and empowerment. “I leant to find goodness in everything, whether things go as expected or not,” she shared her life experience.

“The very nature of human beings is truth and peace, by highlighting positive happenings around us, journalists not only build their professional expertise but also receive blessings essential for their life journey,” said BK Nikunj, National Coordinator, Media Wing, RERF, Mumbai. The power of personal change was illustrated by Brother Madhukar Dwivedi, Editor, Chhattisgarh Bandhu, Raipur. He shared his 18-year journey with the Brahma Kumaris. BK Ranjan, Zonal Coordinator, Media Wing, RERF, Valsad, led the gathering in a guided meditation, reinforcing the innate peaceful nature of the soul. Dr Banarsilal Shah, Project Director, NMBA, provided a compelling example of impact, detailing the Brahma Kumaris’ collaboration with the Government of India’s ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’.