7 more students return to U’khand from Ukraine

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 28 Feb: Seven students from Uttarakhand returned home from Ukraine this morning. With this, the total number of students who have managed to return to Uttarakhand from Ukraine has gone up to 22. Sources claimed that the state government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and all attempts are being made to ensure safe return of the students to the state.

It may be recalled that the students of Uttarakhand who had been trapped in Ukraine started returning home from Sunday. Fifteen students of the state were brought to Mumbai by special aircraft from Romania after they had reached Romania from Ukraine. After this they were sent to their native places from Delhi. An Uttarakhand government team received the seven Uttarakhand students at Delhi airport this morning.

As per the data collected by the state government, 226 people from Uttarakhand are stranded in Ukraine, the majority of whom are students, while some are reported to be working there in the hospitality industry.

The Uttarakhand government is constantly coordinating with the Centre. Nodal officers nominated by the state government to coordinate the operations are also constantly in touch with relatives of those stranded in Ukraine. Today’s Air India flight landed in Delhi. The names of 7 persons who returned to the state are Prerna Bisht, Tamannaah Tyagi, Urvashi Jantwali, Shivani Joshi, Lipakshi, Ataullah Malik and Mohammad Mukarram.

The Chief Minister said that the citizens of the country are being brought home under the campaign being run by the Ministry of External Affairs under the leadership of the Prime Minister. As a result, several citizens of Uttarakhand have also returned home. He added that he was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and that the government is trying to bring back the rest of the stranded Uttarakhand residents. The Chief Minister further added that he had assured the parents their sons and daughters trapped in Ukraine would be safely evacuated.