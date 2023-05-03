730th Yogahaar Day celebrated in Haridwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 2 May: The 730th ‘Yogahaar Day’ was celebrated with great enthusiasm, here, today. This day was dedicated to ‘Swachh se Yogahaar’ and ‘Jal se Jeevan’. Padma Shri awardee Umashankar Pandey from Banda; the pioneer of the Maity Movement, Padma Shri awardee Dr Kalyan Singh Rawat; Padma Shri awardee Shyam Sunder Paliwal, Rajasthan; Padma Shri awardee Laxman Singh Lapodia, Rajasthan; Padma Shri awardee Sethpal Singh, Saharanpur; Additional Managing Director, National Health Mission, Dr Hiralal from Lucknow; CGM, Patanjali Organic Research (PORI), Pawan Kumar along with 80 Yogahaar members from 19 states were present on the occasion. Dr Sheela Yadav and Dr Rajesh Yadav from Dwarka, New Delhi, performed at the yoga session.

“Availability of water is one of the biggest challenges of the present times. Farmers can play a big role in solving the water problem with ‘Khet Pe Med and Med Par Ped’ process,” stated Umashankar Pandey.

Dr Kalyan Singh Rawat said that Uttarakhand is a state of the Himalayas, forests and rivers. These water sources are becoming victims of pollution and global warming, and needed to be protected.

‘Diseases like cancer are continuously increasing due to poisoning in farms. We can preserve the health of the earth and human beings only through organic and natural farming,’ declared Shyamsundar Paliwal.

Seth Pal Singh extended best wishes to all the members of Yogahaar.

Pawan Kumar greeted everyone and thanked the yoga teachers and the guests for participating and cooperating in Yogahaar. ‘Directly and indirectly, all the members have played an important role in taking this programme forward successfully,’ he affirmed.

He was focused on the theme, ‘Swechha se Yogahaar’ and ‘Jal se Jeevan’ and also revealed that, apart from 19 states of India, yoga teachers and guests from Nepal, America, Canada, and Singapore also participated in this programme. So far 16 Padma Shri awardees have given their guidance from time to time.

Vivek Benipuri provided information about Yogahar at the beginning of the programme. He said that, from the beginning of May 2021, online Yogahaar is being completed in regular two sessions, every day. A total of 730 yoga teachers and guests from across the country and abroad have participated, so far. Various topics like Ahaar, health, organic and natural farming, environment, and water conservation were discussed in the presence of the guests.

The event was carried forward under the coordination of Munnilal Yadav, in charge of Madhya Pradesh, Patanjali Kisan Seva Samiti. Ranjana Kinhikar thanked all the yoga teachers and Dinesh Chandra Semwal thanked all the guests. A total of 80 people participated in the programme.