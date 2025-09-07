83-year-old lodges complaint with SSP, gets reprieve

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 6 Sept: An 83 – year -old man reached the SSP office on Saturday with a complaint. As the elderly man was unable to walk properly, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh himself came out of his office and met him near his vehicle.

The elderly man told the SSP that he lives alone at his house and had rented out a portion to a man. The tenant gained his trust and took a large amount of money from him in different ways. But now the tenant is refusing to return the money and is troubling him.

After hearing the complaint, SSP Ajai Singh immediately spoke to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Vasant Vihar and directed him to take the matter on priority. He ordered the SHO to ensure the money is returned and to provide all possible help to the elderly man.

The SSP also instructed that police should visit the man from time to time to check his well-being. This gesture gave confidence to the elderly citizen that Doon Police stands with the public at every step.