Muslim youth nabbed for tricking Hindu woman into wedlock

Garhwal Post Bureau

UDHAM SINGH NAGAR, 6 Sep: The police in Udham Singh Nagar on Saturday arrested a Muslim youth accused of creating a fake profile on a matrimonial website to lure Hindu women, marry them under false pretences, and later pressurise them for dowry and religious conversion. Senior Superintendent of Police Manikanth Mishra said that the accused had posed as a Hindu man on the matrimonial portal Shaadi.com and trapped a woman into marriage. Acting swiftly on a complaint, police arrested the accused and produced him before the court.

According to the SSP, the case came to light after a woman from the Nanakmatta police station area lodged a complaint. She alleged that the youth had introduced himself as Manish Chaudhary, son of Amit Chaudhary, belonging to the Hindu community, and married her in a Hindu ceremony on 11 December 2024 at Prem Palace, Nanakmatta. Initially, life after marriage seemed normal, but soon the accused and his family allegedly began demanding Rs 2 lakhs in cash, a car, and gold jewellery. When she resisted, she was subjected to verbal abuse and physical assault.

The complainant further stated that she is a vegetarian, but her husband and his family attempted to force her to consume non-vegetarian food. Matters escalated on February 21 this year, when the accused, along with his mother and two sisters, allegedly assaulted her severely and threw her out of the house.

It was only after this incident that the woman discovered her husband’s true identity. The man who had claimed to be Manish Chaudhary actually turned out to be Monish, son of Irshad Ahmed Bharti, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Meerut, and was presently living at Gayatri Villa, Jaynagar No 4, under Dineshpur police station. Investigations further revealed that Monish was already married to a Muslim woman. The complainant alleged that when she opposed attempts to convert her, the accused and his family threatened her, saying her religion had already been corrupted and warning her of dire consequences if she approached the police.