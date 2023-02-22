9000 registrations already for Badrinath-Kedarnath this year: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Feb: Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj today reported that, for the convenience of the travellers, the Char Dham Yatra will be managed taking prevailing climatic conditions and the carrying capacity under consideration. He added that strict directions have been issued to the Public Works Department, National Highway Authority and BRO to repair all the roads on the Char Dham route well in time. This time arrangements have been made for four-way registration for the pilgrims coming for the Yatra.

Satpal Maharaj reminded that this time the Yatra will start from 22 April. The portals of the Kedarnath Dham will open on 25 April, while the portals of Lord Badrinath temple will open on 27 April. At the same time, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams will open on 22 April, the day of Akshaya Tritiya as is the tradition.

Maharaj was speaking after participating in a review meeting regarding preparations for the Char Dham Yatra held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat, here, today. He said that online registration for the Char Dham Yatra has started from today. The web-portal of the tourism department would be open at seven in the morning. Pilgrims coming on Char Dham Yatra can register at the website www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in or WhatsApp number 8394833833. In addition, registration can also be done through toll free number 1364. He said that, this time, arrangements have been made for four types of registration for the pilgrims coming on the Yatra, in which online registration, registration through app, on call registration, and registration through WhatsApp.

Maharaj said that, like last year, this time also a large number of devotees are expected to visit. In the last 4 days, bookings worth Rs 2.5 crores have been made for GMVN guest houses. So far, 9000 pilgrims have got themselves registered for Badrinath and Kedarnath on the first day of the registration itself. Slot token system has been started for queue management at the Dhams. Instructions have been given to set up a control room for registration of passengers and travel related information.

The Public Works Department has also been asked to make an app for monitoring the roads. Arrangements will be made for the deployment of JCBs, etc., by identifying the places where most of the routes usually get blocked.