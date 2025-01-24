A LEOPARD IN THE BUSH!

By SAVITRI NARAYANAN

The eastern sky turned pink. A golden glow spilt over as the rising sun peeped out from behind the eastern hills. Village Marthottigehalli was already up and about. A tiny village along the western ghats just where Kaveri turns west, Marthottigehalli’s residents were mostly farmers. Everyone had family-owned land. As the years passed by, the land was divided among the family members, nevertheless, they continued to farm. Now that the crops were ready to be harvested, they were all fully occupied throughout the day.

Towards the east of the road that led to Bellari was the major part of the fields. Naturally, the best part of their day was spent over there. As a practice, at sunrise, they would head for the fields with their implements and food bags. Now that the harvesting weeks got closer, they got increasingly involved in their field work. Young or old, rich or poor, man or woman- in the village, everyone seemed to have a farm-related errands to do!

“What’s the matter? It’s getting late!”, Lakshmanayya called out.

Sharadamma came out of the kitchen with the dark blue cloth bag. Her husband’s lunch, lovingly prepared and neatly packed was safe in it. He took the bag from her, adjusted his turban and stepped out of the door. There in the front-yard, Lakshmanayya paused for a moment, looked alternately at his wife and at the hills beyond.

“Be careful”, he said, “Keep the door closed but your eyes open!”

Concern evident in his words, Lakshmanayya took another glance at the hills and stepped out.

A week ago, a leopard was sighted in the village. The two guards at Hanumanthaiyya’s farm were the ones who saw the wild animal moving in the bushes. They raised an alarm. Word spread quickly by word of mouth. The panchayat members convened a quick meeting and also informed the Forest department. The forest guards did come with their implements to trap it but the leopard was elusive. Pugmarks were clear; the forest officials tried to track but unfortunately they could not locate the leopard .

“Feel sorry for these wild animals, they must be starving!”, said Gundappa as they walked to the fields, “No forest left, so here they’re roaming around looking for food!”

Lakshmanayya nodded in agreement,

“See the way the trees are coming down and buildings are coming up! The leopards can’t eat the buildings but the inmates could be food!”

Having born and grown up in the village, both Gundappa and Lakshmanayya were witness to the rapid deforestation that was happening around. The builders had come from other parts of the state or the country. They seemed to have plenty of money with them and were quick with their tasks. It was only a question of weeks before the trees were cut down. Mango, jackfruit, badam, gooseberry – the familiar trees of all kinds were chopped, logs loaded in trucks and taken away. Building material like bricks, bags of cement and lime was brought in trucks, unloaded on the roadside at various locations. Before long, the village was dotted with construction sites at various stages.

Tungayya joined them near the ration shop.

“There were pugmarks near the cashew orchard!”, he said, “Also I hear that Usmanka’s cow and a calf are missing! The search is still on!”

“Thungahalli too reports missing livestock! Apparently some of the cattle that went grazing didn’t return!”

“This means the leopard is on the prowl! Hiding somewhere and coming out only to look for food!”

“The Forest department is in action! They’ve tracked the pugmarks, calculated the location and laid the traps! It’s only a question of time!”

The days passed, the pugmarks kept appearing, the villagers grew increasingly desperate and the Forest department continued their efforts but the leopard remained elusive!

In the afternoon an all-out effort was planned to track the elusive leopard . A fresh team of forest officers were deputed on duty. Several volunteers from the village too joined the hunt. One officer sounded his drum, another played his trumpet and together roamed the lanes. Wherever the leopard could be hiding, the loud noise was expected bring it out. It was almost as if a play was being staged and the villagers were the audience! Women and children stood around in small groups exchanging notes. The forest guards and volunteers spread out trying to spot the leopard .

Unexpectedly the leopard sprang out of a nearby bush .

The group of villagers who stood beside screamed and jumped up. They ran away in fright. Some pulled out their cellphones and tried to record the scene. In an attempt to capture it the forest guards tactfully spread their net but the leopard managed to escape.

It ambled along towards the women and children who stood nearby.

Instantly Lakshmanayya got into action.

Eyes glued on it; he tiptoed ahead following the leopard at arm’s distance. It moved at a slow pace. The thought crossed his mind,

‘It may be sick or it may be in pain!’

But it wasn’t so! The leopard was taking aim, ready to pounce!

As the crowd stood spellbound, Lakshmanayya grabbed the leopard by its tail and held tight. Trusting God, he tightened his grip and pulled back with all his might.

‘The women and children are at risk!’, thought Lakshmanayya and further tightened his grip.

The leopard turned around and almost pounced on Lakshmanayya but the officers managed to throw the net over it just in time, making it immobile.

‘Weren’t you scared? How did you get the courage to grab the leopard by its tail?’, was a question Lakshmanayya was repeatedly asked in the next few days.