A unique Cafe’- Speak with your eyes, talk with your hands

By Alok Joshi

Rishikesh, 13 Mar: Every other day we see a new cafe’ or a restaurant coming up around us, but the other day, I happened to be a part of the opening of an unusual cafe’ in Rishikesh. It was an unusual Café not because of its location, ambience or decor but for a very different reason.

ECHOES- SOUNDS OF SILENCE Cafe’

employs young people with hearing and speech impairment, making a bold move towards the sincere cause of equal opportunities.

It is nestled in the bustling street of Satyaniketan, the heart of South Delhi since 2015, and now in Tapovan, Rishikesh.

“Echoes” has an expansive seating area, with a bulb buzzer at every table and a fun placard book for every other need such as spoon or forks, water, bill, etc., which makes it easier for the customers to communicate with the waiter. For summoning the waiter, you have to press a button that is provided at your table. Once you press it, the bulb with the assigned table number gets lit up at the staff counter. And that’s how they get to know at which table they have to go to. It has different codes written beside all the dishes or drinks on the creatively designed menu card. There is also a notebook with a pen to write the dish code and the dish quantity.

At Echoes, the owners aim to build a brand that is not just remembered for its sumptuous spread and lip smacking food but also to promote inclusivity in society by aiming to provide a dignified life to their special staff.

The staff may be deaf and mute, but there are a million conversations that await you. We hope that when you enter this new world, you will be witness to the sounds of silence that constantly challenge stereotypes and try to change the dining experience.

Besides the mouth-watering snacks, the location of the cafe is amazing as it oversees the mountains and the holy Ganga. I would strongly urge the visitors to Rishikesh to go to this cafe’ and surely they will not be disappointed. For me, personally, it was an emotional experience in the lap of nature.

(Alok Joshi is an HR Advisor, freelance writer and author of “12 Sweet and Sour Years in China”)