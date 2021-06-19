Aasraa Trust continues Covid relief initiatives

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jun: As the second coronavirus wave washed over rural Uttarakhand, Aasraa Trust decided to take action. In 2020, it had reached out to labourers and train travellers with food relief. This time, many districts in Uttarakhand were facing an acute shortage of medical supplies, and these needed to be supplied urgently.

Aasraa Trust was able to establish contact with relevant state government authorities at the district level, such as the District Magistrates, and Chief Medical Officers, who were in-charge of handling the Covid crisis. In collaboration with the above, it was able to cover 6 out of Uttarakhand’s 13 districts: Dehradun, Tehri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi and Pauri. It has been able to provide supplies to 10 CHCs (Community Health Centres). These CHCs have now been fully equipped with oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders, invertors, medicines, nebulisers, protective equipment and sanitisers.

In addition to CHCs, it helped to set up 2 Child Covid Care Units (CCCU) in Chinyalisaur, Uttarkashi, Pokhri and Chamoli; these units have been established to prepare for the 3rd wave which has been predicted to affect children. These 2 CCCUs are also equipped with medical equipment and special medication for children.

It has also undertaken ration distribution in various contaminated and red zone areas. It has supplied 300 + ration kits to different villages of Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and Srinagar, as well as 700+ kits to different areas of Dehradun. The work is ongoing in Dehradun district, where it is running fully functional Primary Health Centre Units in its hostels for residents, and has set up a Help Desk for covid-related inquiries as well, according to Amit Balodi

CEO, Aasraa Trust.