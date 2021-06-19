Gov launches Kumaon Varsity ERP Portal

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 18 Jun: Governor Baby Rani Maurya launched the ERP portal of Kumaon University at Raj Bhawan, here, today.

Appreciating the initiative, the Governor said that this online admission portal would be beneficial for students. The ERP portal would ensure transparency and quality in administrative and academic activities of the University.

“It is praiseworthy that Kumaon University is taking initiatives for digitalisation and improving its information technology infrastructure,” she said while congratulating the university and its students for the initiative.

Vice-Chancellor of Kumaon University Prof NK Joshi was also present on the occasion.