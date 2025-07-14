“Abhyuday Vatsalyam” plants medicinal trees to promote Environmental Awareness

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Jul: Abhyuday Vatsalyam, a social organisation committed to promoting folk art, culture, water conservation, and environmental protection, continues to play a significant role in public welfare initiatives across Uttarakhand. The organisation actively supports underprivileged children, women, and the elderly, and leads numerous grassroots campaigns focused on health, nutrition, environmental sustainability, and water conservation using its own resources.

Dr Gargi Mishra, President and Director of Abhyuday Vatsalyam, has shared that from 1 to 15 July, the organisation is conducting medicinal and fruit tree plantations across various schools and institutions, along with cultural events to raise awareness about water conservation, environmental protection, and groundwater recharge. As part of this campaign, a tree plantation program was organized in Yamuna Colony, Dehradun, where several fruit-bearing and medicinal plants were planted.

Dr Gargi Mishra further announced that, in continuation of its efforts, the organisation is set to host the “Harela Utsav Lok Sanskriti Mahotsav” on 16 July. The festival will include performances by folk artists from across Uttarakhand, highlighting themes such as environmental preservation, water conservation, and the significance of traditional festivals.

Following similar events in Sahastradhara Road and other locations, the plantation drive in Yamuna Colony today saw enthusiastic participation from Dr Ashok Kumar Mishra Kshitij, Girish Sanwal Pahadi, Harish Mehra, Mahesh Joshi, Manoj Samant, Vandana Sanwal, Nandi Mehra, Mrs Joshi, Madhavi Negi, Mohan Negi, and others.

The initiative reflects the organisation’s unwavering commitment to preserving Uttarakhand’s natural and cultural heritage through community engagement and sustainable action.