Over 10,000 families in U’khand find livelihood support through Gramotthan Project

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Jul: The Gramotthan Project (Rural Enterprise Acceleration Project) has proven to be an effective support system for more than 10,000 of the poorest families in the state, offering them new avenues for livelihood. The project aims to enhance income opportunities for a total of 5.60 lakh low-income rural families across Uttarakhand.

The initiative is being implemented by the Department of Rural Development with financial assistance from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). Launched in 2023, the project is now operational in 95 development blocks across all 13 districts of the state.

The core objective of the project is to promote rural entrepreneurship by extending financial support to farmers, producer groups, and livelihood collectives through banking systems. The ultimate goal is to double the income of identified low-income families by fostering agriculture-based and other micro-enterprise activities. The total project cost is Rs 2789.27 crore, with a focus on covering 5.60 lakh low-income families—of which over 3.24 lakh families have already been included.

A special provision was made to link 10,000 ultra-poor families to economic activities through customised support packages. Encouragingly, in just the first two years, the project has exceeded its initial target, benefiting 10,732 families.

Under the project, activities such as milk production, goat rearing, poultry farming, and small repair retail shops have led to annual income increases of over Rs 1.5 lakh for 7,341 families. Additionally, 3,751 women participating in various project activities have seen their annual incomes surpass Rs 1 lakh.

“The Gramotthan Project is being implemented to ensure sufficient livelihood opportunities in rural areas. Its aim is to empower low-income families by linking their skills with locally available resources, thereby enhancing livelihood options. The scheme is proving to be a boon for the poorest of the poor,” stressed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.