Alert issued on Water discharge at Naitwar Mori Barrage 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 12 Jul: An alert has been issued in respect of a scheduled water discharge from Naitwar Mori Barrage on Sunday. Due to substantial debris accumulation in the trash rack of the barrage at the Naitwar Mori Hydro Power project, the regular flow of water has been impeded, leading to increased head loss. Henc, the scheduled debris clearance operation.

As per the project officials, the trash rack cleaning is slated to take place between 10 am and 3 pm on Sunday. During this period, the barrage gates will be opened to lower the water level, resulting in the temporary release of approximately 250 cumecs of water into the Tons river.

This sudden discharge is expected to cause a sharp rise in water flow and levels downstream in Tons river. In view of this, the residents and people present near the Tons river have been strongly advised to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe distance throughout the operation period.

Barrage in-charge Kuldeep Lakhera of Naitwar Mori HPS (SJVN) has appealed for wide dissemination of this information through group communication to ensure public safety and preparedness.