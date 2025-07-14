Anti-encroachment operation in Nainital 

Garhwal Post Bureau

NAINITAL , 12 Jul: Nainital witnessed a significant anti – encroachment operation on Saturday in the Bhumiadhar area. The administration demolished 25 roadside shops that were illegally built. The operation was led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nawazish Khaliq and it faced considerable pushback from shopkeepers and local residents, especially from women, who protested loudly. They accused the administration of taking away their livelihoods. A large police presence was on-site to keep order during the operation .

Speaking to the media, SDM Khaliq claimed that these shops had encroached on the main road. This created obstacles for vehicles and increased the risk of accidents. He mentioned that the shopkeepers had received prior notices, but when they did not act within the given timeframe, thus forcing the administration to move forward with the demolition according to the rules.

However, some locals argued that the shops had been given to them years ago by the Gram Panchayat as part of a self-employment scheme named ‘View Point.’ Rashmi Jaishree, one of the affected shopkeepers, said many women started businesses there to support their families and felt distress over the administration’s sudden decision. She noted that it left them without other options or support.