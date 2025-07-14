Uttaranchal varsity opens IKS in Agri education seminar 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 12 Jul: The School of Agriculture, Uttaranchal University, unrolled ‘Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in Agricultural Education: Challenges and Opportunities’ on Saturday. The event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Dharam Buddhi, Pro Vice-Chancellor Rajesh Bahuguna along with Sharad Pandey, Director, School of Agriculture.

The first technical session was delivered by AK Sharma from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, GBPUAT, Dhakrani, Dehradun, highlighting the importance of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) in modern agriculture. He emphasized how traditional practices, when aligned with scientific methods, can enhance sustainability, soil health, and ecological balance. The session was insightful and well-received by all participants.

Earlier, Sharad Pandey, Director, School of Agriculture, delivered the welcome address, emphasizing on how blending traditional agriculture practices with scientific learning can bring sustainability and innovation in agriculture. The Pro Vice-Chancellor Bahuguna underlined the need to inculcate the vast ingenious agricultural practices into our present education system so that our young generation becomes skilled and employable. The Chief Guest of the event, Dharam Buddhi in his key note address shared how Indian Knowledge Systems can offer nature-based, sustainable solutions to current agricultural problems, urging educators to bridge the gap between ancient practices and modern technology. President, Uttaranchal University Jitender Joshi, Vice-president Ankita Joshi and Executive Director (Student Affairs and IT Services) Abhishek Joshi conveyed their warm appreciation and best wishes to the School of Agriculture and all participants for the successful organization of the Faculty Development Programme Rajendra Prasad, HOD, SOA, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the support of the university leadership, faculty, resource persons, and all attendees. The session was attended by the faculty members of the School of Agriculture, along with over 300+ participants across various Universities of India who joined the session online.