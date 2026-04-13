Access to justice is not merely legal issue but foundation of democracy: Gov

Access to justice is not merely legal issue but foundation of democracy:...

North Zone Regional Conference organised by NLSA concludes

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Apr: The two-day North Zone Regional Conference organised by the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi, under the aegis of the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority, concluded here today. This year’s conference focused on the theme “Enhancing Access to Justice” with the main theme “Justice Beyond Barriers: Rights, Rehabilitation & Reform for the Most Vulnerable”.

The valedictory session was attended by Chief Justice of India and Patron-in-Chief of NALSA, Justice Surya Kant; Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal; Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt General Gurmit Singh; and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The Regional Conference was held at The Taj, Mussoorie Foothills, Dehradun.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and the national anthem. Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, delivered the welcome address and felicitated distinguished guests with mementos.

The conference witnessed active participation from Chairpersons, Secretaries, and judicial officers of District Legal Services Authorities from all districts of Uttarakhand. Through various technical sessions, extensive discussions were held on strengthening access to justice, safeguarding the rights of marginalised communities, and making the justice delivery system more effective and accessible.

Key topics discussed included the effective implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006; prison reforms; rights of undertrial prisoners; rehabilitation of acid attack victims; and legal rights of women and children.

On this occasion, the Chief Justice of India launched the “Nyaya Mitra Portal”, which will enable citizens to file complaints online and seek timely justice. Additionally, Justice Vikram Nath, Executive Chairman of NALSA, released an e-booklet.

The Governor also launched an anti-drug awareness video, highlighting ongoing efforts to protect youth from the harmful effects of substance abuse. The conference emphasised initiatives such as Lok Adalats, mediation, NALSA portals, and helpline services to make justice more accessible to the public.

Furthermore, utility vehicles were flagged off for all District Legal Services Authorities of Uttarakhand to ensure the delivery of legal services in remote areas.

This conference marks a significant step toward making the justice system more inclusive, accessible, and human-centric, reinforcing the goal of ensuring effective access to justice for the underprivileged and vulnerable sections of society.

In his address at the concluding session, the Governor stated that making “access to justice easier” is not merely a legal issue but the foundation of democracy and a constitutional commitment. He emphasised that justice is meaningful only when it is accessible, timely, and affordable, otherwise delayed or expensive justice loses its true purpose. He added that ensuring equal access to justice for every citizen is a collective responsibility.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority and described initiatives such as the “litigation-free village” program and the “one village–one free legal service” campaign as remarkable. He said these efforts have helped bring justice closer to the last person in society.

He further stated that ensuring access to justice is a shared responsibility of the judiciary, executive, legislature, and society. He expressed confidence that the discussions held during the conference would significantly contribute to making the justice system more robust, transparent, and inclusive.