Prof Durgesh Pant felicitated by VP CP Radhakrishnan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Apr: The Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, has felicitated Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General of the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology, for his outstanding contributions in the field of science and technology.

The honour was conferred during a national conference on the theme “Transforming Tribal Life through Science and Technology”, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of ITITI, Doon Sanskriti School, Dehradun.

Addressing a technical session at the event, Prof Pant stated that science and technology not only simplify life but also play a crucial role in improving the livelihoods, healthcare, education, and conservation of natural resources in tribal communities. He emphasised that sustainable development can be effectively achieved by integrating local resources and traditional knowledge with modern technology.

He further highlighted that, in a mountainous state like Uttarakhand, there are immense possibilities in areas such as water conservation, biodiversity preservation, and clean energy through scientific and technological interventions. He stressed that promoting skill development, digital empowerment, and scientific temper in tribal regions can help make youth self-reliant.

Prof Pant added that, when science is applied according to local needs, it can bring positive and lasting changes in the living standards of tribal communities, while also contributing significantly to the overall development of the state.

During the event, the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology actively participated and showcased Uttarakhand’s scientific progress and technological innovations at the national level. Representatives of UCOST highlighted the importance of scientific activities and innovation centres in the state.

An exhibition set up by the council displayed models demonstrating rural development and ecosystem conservation through science and technology. It was also emphasised that ITITI and UCOST are continuously working together to make the youth of Uttarakhand technologically empowered and culturally enriched.

The programme was attended by several dignitaries, including educationist Dr Reema Pant, Prahlad Adhikari, Dr Rajendra Rana, Vikas Nautiyal, Archit Pandey, Kumar Roshan, Sandeep Manral, and others.