CM reviews arrangements for PM’s visit

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an on-site inspection from Jaswant Ground in Garhi Cantt to Maa Daat Kali Temple in view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dehradun on 14 April.

He reviewed various arrangements in detail to ensure the successful holding of the event.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister took stock of preparations related to security, traffic management, parking, drinking water, electricity supply, sanitation, and other basic facilities. He instructed officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed on time and maintained at high quality so that the general public attending the event does not face any inconvenience.

Emphasising strong security measures, he directed that all agencies should work in coordination. He also stressed the importance of a well-organised traffic plan and the prompt availability of emergency services.

While reviewing arrangements at Jaswant Ground, including the stage, seating for the audience, and other necessary facilities, the Chief Minister said that all preparations should be in line with the dignity of the event. He also directed that cleanliness and beautification work be given top priority.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Maa Daat Kali Temple for the prosperity of the state and the success of the programme. He stated that the event is extremely important for the state.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, along with party officials, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, IG-Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop, District Magistrate, Dehradun, Savin Bansal, Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari, SSP, Dehradun, Pramendra Dobhal, and officials from various departments were present on the occasion.