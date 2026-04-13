Battle of Minds at IgniteX 2026: Doon University hosts Quiz Competition

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Apr: Doon University hosted an exciting and intellectually stimulating IgniteX 2026 Quiz Competition at the Senate Hall, Admin Block, here, on Saturday. Organised by the E-Cell CIIEIR (A Centre of Excellence established by Department of Higher Education, Uttarakhand, under Devbhoomi Udyamita Yojna), the event brought together bright minds under the theme “Test Your Knowledge, Challenge Your Mind”.

A total of 10 teams participated in the competition, showcasing remarkable enthusiasm, quick thinking, and team coordination.

The quiz was conducted by the Quiz Master, Yashvardhan Dobhal, from the Computer Science Department, who skilfully managed the event through multiple engaging rounds designed to test speed, accuracy, and strategic thinking. The competition began with a rapid Raise Your Hand round encouraging quick responses, followed by a more challenging second round with negative marking, and concluded with an intense Direct and Pass final round among the top five teams.

After a closely contested competition, Team H, comprising Jayant Shankara, Adity Roy, and Prashant, secured the first position, followed by Team I (Bhoomika, Deepshika, Sarthak) in second place, while Team E (Bani Thapliyal, Divya Naudiyal, Bhumika Rawat, and Annanya Naudiyal) achieved the third position. The event also recognised exceptional dedication among volunteers, with the Best Volunteers Award being presented to Suryansh and Shushant for their commendable efforts.

The competition was evaluated by a panel of jury members including Prof HC Purohit, Dean, School of Management, Prof Harsh Dobhal, Dr Ambedkar Chair Professor, Dr Sudhanshu Joshi, Director, CIIEIR, and Dr Manvendra Barthwal, Department of Anthropology, whose expertise added credibility and fairness to the event. The scoring process for all teams was efficiently managed by the scorers, Aashu Joshi, Parth Ajmera, and Tanuja Joshi, ensuring accuracy and transparency throughout the competition.

The successful execution of the event was made possible by the dedicated efforts of volunteers including Aditya Silswal, Bhoomi Chauhan, Aman Juyal, Alpna, Priyanshi Kamboj, Riya Gusain, Bhavya, Mahak, Abika, and Himani Negi, who ensured smooth coordination and management. The IgniteX 2026 Quiz Competition concluded on a vibrant note, celebrating knowledge, teamwork, and competitive spirit, leaving participants motivated and inspired.