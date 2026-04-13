Fight against Drug Addiction cannot be fought through laws alone: Dhami

CM flags off ‘Run for Awareness’ rally in Haldwani

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off a “Run for Awareness” rally in Haldwani on Sunday under the “Drug-Free Uttarakhand” campaign. Thousands of youths, students, public representatives and dignitaries participated in the event.

Before flagging off the rally from MB Inter College Ground, the Chief Minister said that this run is not just physical exercise, but a movement toward a healthy, prosperous, and drug-free Uttarakhand. He emphasised that, as participants move forward, they should spread the message across the state that the youth of Uttarakhand are saying “no” to drugs and “yes” to life.

He described substance abuse as a “silent war” that is spreading rapidly and primarily targeting the youth. He warned that many young people fall into addiction casually, but find it extremely difficult to recover, affecting not only individuals but entire families.

The Chief Minister said that inspired by the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” launched in 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working in mission mode to combat drug abuse. Since 2022, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force has arrested thousands of accused and seized large quantities of narcotics. Additionally, Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) centres are being operated, and such centres are being established in all government medical colleges.

He also highlighted the formation of “Dagariya Clubs” to channel youth energy in a positive direction and encourage them to stay away from drugs.

Appealing to the youth, he said that the fight against drugs cannot be won by laws alone—public awareness and active participation of young people are crucial. He urged everyone to pledge to stay away from drugs and to spread awareness among friends and society. He stressed that only firm determination—not formality—can help achieve the goal of a “Drug-Free Uttarakhand”.

He added that Uttarakhand is known for its spiritual heritage, cultural values, and energetic youth. If guided properly, the youth can play a vital role in the development of the entire country.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also administered an anti-drug pledge to the participants.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including religious leader Swami Rameshwaram Hari Ji, Dr Harish Rautela of the RSS, Cabinet Minister Ram Singh Kaida, Haldwani Mayor Gajraj Singh Bisht, BJP District President Pratap Bisht, former Mayor Yogendra Singh Rautela, and many other public representatives, officials, and a large number of youth.