Heartfelt Tribute paid to Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle

‘Old is Gold Night’ enthrals with Timeless Bollywood Melodies





Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Apr: Swaranjali Group organised the popular musical evening ‘Old is Gold Night’ at IRDT Auditorium, Survey Chowk, today. The event, led by main organiser Sandeep Gupta, has been held for the last 14 years to celebrate the golden era of Bollywood music.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Khajan Das, Cabinet Minister, while the Guests of Honour were Puneet Mittal, State Treasurer BJP Uttarakhand, and Ashok Verma. The Special Guests during the occasion were Sanjay Gupta, Deputy Director General (IT), NIC Uttarakhand, and Vishal Gupta, Coordinator, State Body Cell, BJP Uttarakhand.

Sandeep Gupta, a businessman by profession and a singer by passion, made the evening special by dressing in different characters and performing songs like “Thodi Si Jo Pi Li Hai”, “Kabhi Bekasi Ne Maara”, and “Sheeshe Ki Umar”, among many others.

Speaking about the event, Sandeep Gupta said, “Old is Gold Night is not just a musical programme, but an emotional journey that keeps the golden era of Bollywood alive in our hearts. Every year, we strive to bring together music lovers and recreate the magic of timeless melodies.”

He added, “Today is a deeply emotional moment for all music lovers as we mourn the passing of the legendary Asha Bhosle. Her demise is a huge loss for the Indian music industry. We have lost an iconic gem whose voice defined generations, and her legacy will continue to live on forever.”



During the programme, a special documentary made by Sandeep Gupta was showcased to the audience. The documentary captured his visit to Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh in 2025, the birthplace of Kishore Kumar, on the occasion of the singer’s birth anniversary. It featured visuals of Kishore Kumar’s house, his memorial, and the three-day annual celebrations held in Khandwa to honour his legacy.

One of the co-organisers of the programme, Mehboob Alam, presented songs like “Teri Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” and “Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Hai”, impressing everyone with his voice.



Budding artist Rajat Gupta, Sandeep Gupta’s son, performed live with his guitar and sang “Sanam Re”, mesmerising the audience. He also did a duet performance with Sandeep Gupta wherein he played the guitar and Sandeep performed “Pyaar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya”.

On the other hand, Sandeep Gupta’s daughter, Shivani Gupta, specially travelled from Australia to give a performance. She sang “Agar Tum Mil Jao”, enthralling the audience.

The evening also witnessed soulful performances by other singers including co-organiser Rajesh Goyal, Kamal Jolly, Sanjana, Haider Ali, and Baldev Singh.