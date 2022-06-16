Actor Hemant Pande pays obeisance at Darbar Sahib

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jun: Renowned Bollywood Actor Hemant Pande paid obeisance at the Guru Ram Rai Darbar, here, today. He was impressed by the beauty and sanctity of the Darbar Sahib. He also closely appreciated the ancient art works (Bhitti Chitras) of Darbar Sahib and obtained information about their historical significance. He was impressed to learn the significance of the Darbar Sahib in the history of Dehradun.

He also had a formal meeting with Mahant Devendra Das, who showered his divine blessings on him. Hemant Pande said that he has an emotional attachment with the state of Uttarakhand. That’s why he keeps visiting various parts of the state from time to time.

Earlier, Pande was welcomed as per the tradition of the Darbar Sahib. He obtained information from the Mahant on the earlier Mahants of the Darbar Sahib, their tenure, the historical subjects and messages conveyed by the ancient art works made on the walls of Shri Darbar Sahib. He described the shrine as a precious heritage not only for Uttarakhand but for the whole of India.