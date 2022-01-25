ADG Abhinav Kumar to receive President’s Police Medal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jan: Six police officials of Uttarakhand including ADG Abhinav Kumar will be honoured with the President’s Police Medals on the occasion of Republic Day.

The list of these officials was released today by the State Police Headquarters.

Apart from ADG Kumar, those receiving medals would be Deputy SP Dhan Singh Tomar, Chamoli, DSP Nandan Singh Bisht, Police HQs, DSP Ganesh Lal, Pauri Garhwal, Inspector Mahesh Chandra Chandola, Intelligence HQs, and SI Ramesh Chandra Bhatt, Champawat.