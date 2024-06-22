Administration issues notice of demolition against Raipur murder case accused

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Jun: Reacting to the public anguish over murder of Deepak Badola by certain criminals at Dobhal Chowk in Raipur (Dehradun), the Chief Minister has directed strict action against the accused . Following his orders, the Doon Police managed to arrest all the 7 accused in this case . Not stopping at this, the administration has now issued a notice of demolition of a building and a dairy owned by one of the accused Devendra Sharma alias Sonu Bhardwaj who is stated to be the main culprit in the murder case . The dairy and the building have allegedly been constructed on the government land by encroaching the same.