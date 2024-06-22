Administration issues notice of demolition against Raipur murder case accused

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 21 Jun: Reacting to the public anguish over murder of Deepak Badola by certain criminals at Dobhal Chowk in Raipur (Dehradun), the Chief Minister has directed strict action against the accused. Following his orders, the Doon Police managed to arrest all the 7 accused in this case. Not stopping at this, the administration has now issued a notice of demolition of a building and a dairy owned by one of the accused Devendra Sharma alias Sonu Bhardwaj who is stated to be the main culprit in the murder case. The dairy and the building have allegedly been constructed on the government land by encroaching the same.
As a result of that, orders have been issued to demolish the building and dairy built on government land by the accused Devendra Sharma alias Sonu Bhardwaj. According to the notice order issued by the SDM (Sadar), a joint investigation by the Revenue Department and the Municipal Corporation, have confirmed that the house and dairy of the accused person Devendra Sharma bearing Khasra number 1629 is registered in the government land records as government property. As per the notice issued by the SDM, the accused has been instructed to demolish the illegal buildings on the encroached land himself within the next three days, failing which, the encroached part will be demolished by the administration and that the entire cost of which will be recovered from the accused person.