Advocate AD Uniyal submits memo to CM regarding problems of Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 27 Aug: BJP Yuva Morcha Legal Co-convenor Advocate Aryan Dev Uniyal met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday and raised the problems being faced in Mussoorie. He submitted a detailed 5-point memorandum to the Chief Minister, outlining the serious challenges confronting the city.

In this memorandum, he drew the attention of the government to important issues like unauthorised construction, traffic system, environmental balance, drainage, and preservation of cultural heritage.

Uniyal told the Chief Minister that Mussoorie is not only a tourist centre, but a city with a sensitive ecological and cultural heritage, which needs to be saved. Unauthorized construction work is increasing at an unbridled pace in the notified areas of Mussoorie. If the local poor families need to build a small house, then it becomes difficult to get permission. On the other hand, multi-storeyed commercial buildings are being built without permission. This dual system is not only endangering the ecology of the city, but the entire city is moving towards unbalanced development. In such a situation, the need for strict control and well-organised construction policy is required.

The Mall Road, the iconic identity of Mussoorie, has become the centre of problems despite the recent redevelopment. The memorandum stated that, due to lack of proper drainage system, the road gets waterlogged during rains. Cobblestones have been uprooted from many places, which have become a danger for pedestrians. Along with this, sewer lids are open at many places, due to which there is a possibility of accidents. In such a situation, this is not only a matter related to civil security but also the beauty of the city.

It was also mentioned in the memorandum that an international tourist destination like Mussoorie is still deprived of a permanent traffic management plan. The arrangements that are made now are implemented only a few days before the season and chaos prevails. Haphazard parking, massive traffic jams, and congestion have become common in the city. Uniyal demanded a scheme that would be effective throughout the year, especially during holidays and tourist season. The memorandum also questioned the permission processes being given by the mining department. He said that many times permissions are given without a thorough examination of the environmental impact, which harms the ecology of the hill areas. He demanded a local survey of each site and ensured a transparent process. Landour Bazaar, which was once a symbol of Mussoorie’s culture and heritage, is today a victim of neglect. The memorandum said that it can be revived and developed as an attractive tourist center. Also, Camel’s Back Road, which is a favourite spot for morning walks and excursions for the local people, is witnessing open dumping of construction material and debris. This is affecting the natural beauty of the area. It needed to be kept protected and clean.

Uniyal appealed to the Chief Minister that there should be intervention at the policy level for the balanced and safe development of Mussoorie and the voice of the local citizens should be given priority.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured appropriate action on these issues.