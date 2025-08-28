St George’s College holds University Fair 2025

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 27 Aug: St George’s College, Mussoorie, hosted its University Fair 2025 here, today, bringing together representatives from over ninety prestigious universities from India and around the world. The participating universities represented countries including Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the West Indies.

The Chief Guest at the opening ceremony was Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. Along with Superior Brother Britto, in attendance were university delegates, parents, educators, career consultants and students.

The ceremony, held at the Sports Complex, began with a prayer by Geetika Khanna, followed by a welcome song by the School Choir. PD Jaiswal formally welcomed and introduced the Chief Guest, who was then felicitated with a potted plant as a token of respect and gratitude.

In his address, Career Consultant Manuj Mittal highlighted the purpose of the Fair—to provide students and parents with a unique platform to engage with world-class universities and to gather vital information regarding careers, courses, admission requirements, scholarships and placements.

Delivering his keynote address, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat remarked that the University Fair was not merely an academic initiative but “a powerful medium to give direction to the future of students”. He commended St George’s College for creating such opportunities at both national and international levels and emphasised that education is the foundation of progress for any society. Dr Rawat encouraged students to actively interact with the university representatives, ask questions and gain clarity about their career aspirations. He extended his best wishes to the school administration, faculty and students for the success of the event.

The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks proposed by School Counsellor, Jyotsna Jennifer. A memento was presented to the Chief Guest by Superior Brother Britto as a gesture of appreciation.

The ceremony culminated with the Ribbon-Cutting, officially marking the commencement of the University Fair 2025, which witnessed vibrant interactions between students, parents and university representatives throughout the day.

The University Fair 2025 was successfully organised under the guidance of Brother Jeyaseelan S (Principal), Brother Britto (Superior & Sports Secretary), Brother Felix Kumar (Vice-Principal), Bhavnesh Negi, Mark Gonsalves (Senior School Coordinator), PD Jaiswal, Jyotsna Jennifer and Shreejay Mall.