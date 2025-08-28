Gov reviews functioning of Tribal Welfare Dept

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Aug: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) held a meeting with officials of the Tribal Welfare Department at the Raj Bhavan here, today, to review the ongoing initiatives for the welfare of tribal communities.

The Governor emphasised that the benefits of all government schemes must reach tribal society in full measure, and their impact should be visible at the grassroots level. He said that Uttarakhand should be developed as a model state for tribal welfare across the country. The Governor also reviewed the progress of the Central Government’s “Aadi Karmyogi Abhiyan”. He noted that through this campaign and other initiatives, it is our collective responsibility to ensure the holistic development of tribal communities — including education, healthcare, livelihood, and cultural preservation.

The Governor directed officials to ensure transparency and effectiveness in the implementation of all schemes.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Dr Sridhar Babu Adanki, Additional Secretary Reena Joshi, Director, Tribal Welfare, Sanjay Tolia, and Additional Director Yogendra Yadav.