Agniveer Recruitment Rally for Garhwal Region to be held at GBS Camp, Kotdwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Nov: The schedule for the Agniveer Recruitment Rally for Garhwal Region has been notified. The rally will be conducted from 15 to 30 January 2026 at GBS Camp, Kotdwar. Candidates have been advised to regularly check from JIA website through their login account to download the Admit Cards or contact ARO, Lansdowne, in case of any problem. A Helpline Number 7456874057 has been established to assist the candidates.

The candidate will be required to report at the rally venue by 3 a.m. in the morning with mandatory documents – Admit Card, Aadhaar Card and all original documents with three photocopies. Candidate will carry their Mobile Number registered with Aadhaar & JIA website for OTP based verification at Rally Site.

Candidates are advised to carry following original documents along with three photocopies at the rally site: Admit Card, Photograph, Education Certificates. For 8th Class Pass Candidates – 8th class pass mark sheet and transfer certificate issued by school (both certificates) should be countersigned by District Inspector of School/ District Education Officer. Domicile Certificate, Caste Certificate, Religion Certificate, School Character Certificate, Character Certificate signed by Sarpanch, Unmarried Certificate, Relationship Certificate, NCC Certificate, Sports Certificate,

PAN Card & AADHAR Card, Police Character Certificate.

An affidavit will be prepared by candidates at the Rally Site.

No candidates will be allowed to participate in the Army Recruitment Rally without Admit Card, Aadhaar Card and all original documents.

ARO Lansdowne has advised candidates to beware of touts. Army recruitment is done in a completely fair and transparent manner in which one can get recruited only and only on the strength of hard work. If one is approached by any tout or middleman, one should inform the Military Police officers present at the rally site.