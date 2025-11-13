U’khand emerging as leader in sports: Dhami

CM inaugurates National Forest Games in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the 28th All India Forest Sports and Cultural Meet 2025 as the chief guest at Maharana Pratap Sports College, here today. He also asserted that Uttarakhand is emerging as a prominent state fostering sporting excellence and environmental consciousness. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, Rajya Sabha MPs Naresh Bansal and Kalpana Saini, MLAs Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’, Khajan Das, Savita Kapoor, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Uttarakhand, and several dignitaries from across the country were among those present on the occasion.

Welcoming forest officers, athletes, and sports enthusiasts from various states, the CM expressed pride in Uttarakhand hosting the 28th edition of the national-level meet. He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav for their consistent support and commended the organisers and the Forest Department for successfully hosting the event on such a grand scale.

Dhami also shared that 3,390 athletes from 42 states and Union Territories, including over 700 women participants, are competing this year. He extended best wishes to all participants, emphasising that sports not only promote physical fitness but also nurture leadership, teamwork, and the spirit of nation-building.

Stressing the dual commitment to sports and environmental preservation, the CM noted that sports cultivate discipline, teamwork, and resilience, qualities essential for forest personnel who serve as guardians of the environment. He reiterated the government’s sustained efforts in enhancing sports infrastructure while promoting forest conservation as part of an integrated development vision.

Outlining the state’s Sports Legacy Plan, Dhami reminded that 23 new sports academies are being established across eight cities, besides one State Sports University and a dedicated Women’s Sports College. He announced that athletes winning medals at national and international levels are being given out-of-turn appointments and cash awards of Rs 50 lakhs, and mentioned the recent incentive of Rs 50 lakhs granted to Sneha Rana, member of the World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket team and a proud daughter of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister also observed that 71 percent of Uttarakhand’s geographical area comprises of forests and it serves as India’s ‘Oxygen Bank’ and ‘Water Tower’. He informed that the state houses six national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries, and four conservation reserves, numbers exceeding the national average. Modern technologies such as GPS tracking, drone surveillance, and dog squads have been adopted to enhance wildlife protection, while compensation for human-wildlife conflict victims has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Dhami said youth are being trained as nature guides, drone pilots, wildlife photographers, trekking guides, and eco-tourism entrepreneurs. He highlighted initiatives such as the “Canter Ride”, connecting local communities with conservation and tourism to enhance livelihood opportunities. He also announced the establishment of a modern wildlife rescue centre in Corbett, describing it as the forthcoming ‘AIIMS of Wildlife’.

Dhami sought the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests’ cooperation in approving the Haldwani Zoo Safari Project and the Snow Leopard Conservation Centre proposed in Uttarkashi, considering both crucial for advancing tourism and wildlife protection in the state.