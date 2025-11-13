Sixth Dehradun International Science and Technology Festival 2025 begins 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun , 12 Nov: The sixth Dehradun International Science and Technology Festival 2025 began today with great enthusiasm at the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), Jhajra. The three-day festival, dedicated to science, technology, and innovation, was inaugurated by Minister for Forests, Technical Education, and Parliamentary Affairs, Subodh Uniyal, who formally opened the event by cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

Addressing the gathering, Uniyal emphasized that India’s remarkable progress on the global stage is largely driven by advancements in science and technology. He noted that India today stands among the world’s leading nations in space technology. “Knowledge is one such resource that grows only by sharing,” he said, highlighting that learning can be acquired at any age, at any time, and from anyone. He lauded UCOST for organizing such events that promote scientific awareness and inspire innovation among youth.

On this occasion, Uniyal felicitated leading scientific and research institutions for their outstanding contributions to the development of Uttarakhand. Those honored included Dr Harinder Singh Bisht, Director, Indian Institute of Petroleum; Neeraj Kumar Sharma, Head (Corporate), ONGC Limited; Dr Sandeep Singhal, Managing Director, Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam; Dr Nripendra Chauhan, Director, Saugandh Herbal Centre; Pankaj Yadav, Chief General Manager, NABARD Uttarakhand; Dr Sanjay Gupta, Director, Software Technology Parks of India; Dr Gaurav Sharma, Regional Director, Zoological Survey of India; and Gyan Bhadra Kumar, Director, JSW Energy. All awardees were presented with a memento, certificate of appreciation, and a traditional stole made from fibers of Bichhu grass, which is native to Uttarakhand.

Delivering the presidential address, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Anil Prakash Joshi reflected on the role of science in global progress, noting that before 1800, the United States contributed only 5% to the world GDP, but after the scientific revolution, its share grew immensely—an achievement made possible solely through the advancement of science and technology. He stressed that the development of science and technology is vital for national growth, and events like the Dehradun International Science and Technology Festival play a crucial role in fostering scientific temper and awareness in society.

Welcoming the guests, UCOST Director General Dr Durgesh Pant expressed gratitude to all dignitaries and highlighted UCOST’s continuous efforts to connect people with livelihood opportunities and modern technology through science.

The event was also attended by several distinguished guests, including Dr Amit Agarwal, Director, Uttarakhand Technical University; Dr Rajesh Upadhyay, Registrar, Uttarakhand Technical University; Dr Naveen Singhal from DIT University; and Dr RP Gupta, former Director of Technical Education. A large number of scientists, researchers, and students were also present. All dignitaries on the dais were welcomed by Festival Organizing Secretary Dr Kumar Raj Asthana, who presented them with a sapling as a gesture of respect.

Earlier in the day, the festival hosted a Science Poster Competition, in which 39 students were awarded prizes by Dr Joshi in various categories. The Young Scientist and Startup Conclave saw participation from over 20 school teams, who presented their innovative startup ideas. Four winning teams were awarded cash prizes of ₹10,000 each.

The festival also featured an Air Modeling Workshop, where over 200 students learned to build small wooden aircraft and experienced the joy of flying them. In the Robotics Workshop, more than 100 students explored the working mechanisms of robots and created small robotic models. Students and science enthusiasts also enjoyed solar observations through telescopes, viewing the sun up close.

Additionally, over 2,000 students visited the Science and Technology Exhibition and the Regional Science Centre, both of which will remain open to the public for the remaining two days of the festival. The exhibition and centre visits are free for all students and visitors.