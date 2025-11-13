Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat distributes Appointment Letters

28 Nursing Officers recruited to Govt Medical Colleges

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Nov: The State Medical Services Selection Board under the Medical Education Department has selected 28 Nursing Officers and 14 CMSD Technicians, who were handed over appointment letters today by the State Minister of Health and Medical Education, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. Additionally, seven candidates for the posts of Associate Professor and Professor (Nursing) also received their appointment letters. On this occasion, Dr Rawat also inaugurated lecture halls and laboratories constructed at a cost of Rs 456.15 lakh at the State College of Nursing.

Addressing the appointment letter distribution programme held at Government Doon Medical College, Minister Dr Rawat said that the state government is committed to providing quality medical education to the youth of Uttarakhand and to strengthening healthcare facilities across the state.

During the programme, he distributed appointment letters to 28 Nursing Officers, 14 CMSD Technicians, 6 Associate Professors (Nursing), and 1 Professor (Nursing) selected through the State Medical Services Selection Board. Dr Rawat said that the appointment of Nursing Officers and CMSD Technicians will enhance healthcare services in hospitals attached to government medical colleges, ensuring that patients receive timely pathology tests and improved medical care. Likewise, the appointment of Associate Professors and Professors in government nursing colleges will address faculty shortages and provide better teaching and training to nursing students.

Dr Rawat emphasized that the state government aims to ensure not only advanced healthcare services but also high-quality medical education in Uttarakhand. The government is continuously strengthening health centres—from sub-centres at district hospitals—with modern medical technology and adequate human resources.

He claimed that, so far, 1,248 Nursing Officers have been appointed in government medical colleges, while requisitions for 587 more Nursing Officer posts have been sent to the Medical Services Selection Board. Recruitment for 439 Assistant Professors is also in progress. Additionally, 170 technicians, including those in laboratory, OT, ECG, and radiography departments, have already been appointed in medical colleges.

During the event, Dr Rawat also inaugurated newly built lecture halls and laboratories at the State College of Nursing, Dehradun, constructed at a cost of Rs 456.15 lakh. He added that, to further improve the quality of nursing education, the government is ensuring modern infrastructure along with recruitment of qualified faculty members.

Dr Rawat congratulated all the selected candidates and expressed hope that all newly appointed personnel will perform their duties with utmost sincerity, dedication, and honesty, contributing effectively to the government’s mission of strengthening the state’s health and medical education systems.