Agrifest at Graphic Era 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 15 November: Agrifest 2025 at Graphic Era was filled with enthusiasm, competition, and agriculture-focused activities, where students showcased their talent with great energy.

Director of ICAR–Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, M. Madhu said that agriculture is not merely a means of producing food but the foundation of national economic strength and rural development. He especially emphasized the importance of soil conservation and water management, stating that healthy soil is the cornerstone of healthy agriculture.

Under Agrifest 2025, in the Krishi Raag competitions, Shaurya Aswal secured first place in Solo Singing (Western), while Lavanya and Anshika Sharma stood second and third respectively. In Solo Singing (Folk), Raghav Kaushik secured first, Archit Semwal second, and Harshita Chauhan third place.

In Solo Dance (Western), Mazhar Hussain claimed first place with an impressive performance, while Daksh Talwar and Mansi Singh stood second and third. In Solo Dance (Folk), Priya Sajwan secured first place, followed by Unnati Pant in second and Aman in third place.

In Group Dance (Western), Team Crew Incredibles won first place, Team Virus stood second, and Team Dynamics third. In Group Dance (Folk), Team NSS secured first place, Team Gorkha Paltan second, and Team Anandini third.

In the Bandwar competition, Kashti impressed the audience and secured first place, while Dhara claimed second with an excellent performance.