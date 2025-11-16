Uttarakhand folk heritage is its identity: Subodh Uniyal

All India Forest Sports Meet

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 15, Nov: The “Rhythms of Roots – Beats of Uttarakhand” cultural programme, organised as part of the All India Forest Sports Meet 2025 in Dehradun, concluded late Friday evening on a vibrant note, presenting the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand to participants from across the country. Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal was the chief guest on this occasion. The audience was captivated by enthralling performances from Jagar Samrat Pritam Bhartwan and young artiste Jai Badoni, whose renditions brought alive the distinctive sounds and traditions of the hill state. The event not only offered a national platform for Uttarakhand’s folk culture but also generated enthusiasm and curiosity among the players and officials of the Forest Department attending the meet from various regions.

Speaking on the occasion, Forest and Technical Education Minister Subodh Uniyal lauded the artistes and organisers, observing that Uttarakhand’s folk arts and traditions are central to its cultural identity. He observed that such programmes play a significant role in preserving and exhibiting the State’s cultural legacy by providing meaningful opportunities to local artistes. He also reiterated the State Government’s continued commitment towards the conservation, enrichment, and promotion of folk culture.

Uniyal urged the players, the officials, and the spectators present to actively contribute to the promotion of Uttarakhand’s cultural and natural heritage and to support such endeavours so that future generations remain firmly connected to these time-honoured traditions.

PCCF and HoFF Sameer Sinha was also present on the occasion.