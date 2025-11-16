Heritage School hosts Maise Sookias memorial inter-school English debate 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 15 Nov: The 4th Mrs Maisie Sookias Memorial Inter- School English Debate – Symposium 2025 was held in The Heritage School on Saturday. The event brought together some of the brightest young speakers from seven leading schools across the city.

The competition began with the presentation of bouquets to the judges. The event was judged by Parul Kapil Head of the English Department, Doon Blossom School and Deepanjali Singh Director at Learn Taastic and noted author and educationist. The topic being debated was “We should limit freedom of speech to prevent hate speech.” The debate witnessed sharp reasoning, eloquent expressions and a spirited exchange of ideas. The atmosphere in the hall was charged with enthusiasm as students engaged in insightful and thought-provoking discussion.

Winner of the debate competition was Col. Brown School and St. Thomas’ College was the runner-up. Shubhang Sharma of Col. Brown School was adjudged the best speaker for the motion and Himadri of St. Thomas’ College was declared best speaker against the motion. Parul Kapil congratulated teachers and students for preparing excellently. She added, “It was incredibly wonderful!” Speaking on the occasion, Deepanjali said that the debaters had done good research. She opined that getting a trophy is not the idea of competition she added “All of you are winners.”

School Principal Anju Tyagi and Counsellor Charu Chaudhary felicitated the judges by presenting them mementos. Senior school faculty Richa Kohli proposed the vote of thanks.