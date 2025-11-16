Uttaranchal varsity faculty bags Teacher of the Year 2025 awards

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 15 Nov.: Uttaranchal University marked a moment of pride and distinction as its faculty members received top honours at the prestigious eighth Teacher of the Year – 2025 Awards , organized under the 6th Dehradun International Science & Technology Festival– 2025 ..

Vikash Jakhmola, Professor and Director, Uttaranchal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Uttaranchal University , was conferred the esteemed “Principal of the Year – 2025 Award .” His visionary leadership, academic contributions, and dedication towards institutional excellence were highly acknowledged by the Screening & Selection Committee, chaired by N Ravishankar, IAS (Retd.), Chairman, Sixth State Finance Commission, Uttarakhand .

In addition to this milestone, two distinguished academicians from Uttaranchal University were honoured with the “Excellence in Research of the Year Award ”: Supriyo Saha, Professor, Uttaranchal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) for his significant contributions to innovative pharmaceutical research and Dr Kapil Joshi, from the Uttaranchal Institute of Technology (UIT), for his outstanding achievements in scientific research and development.

The ceremony, recognized as one of Uttarakhand ’s largest and most prestigious academic award events, is jointly organized by DIVYA HIMGIRI (Premier Weekly News Magazine of Uttarakhand ), Uttarakhand State Council for Science & Technology (UCOST), ONGC Ltd., and Society for Research & Development in Science, Technology and Agriculture (SRADSTA). The event took place at the Auditorium, Regional Science Centre, UCOST, Vigyan Dham, Dehradun, on Friday (Nov 14) at 2:30 PM. The University leadership, including president Jitender Joshi, Vice President Ankita Joshi, Vice Chancellor Dharam Buddhi, and Pro Vice Chancellor Rajesh Bahuguna, extended heartfelt appreciation and congratulated the awardees for bringing distinguished honour to Uttaranchal University .