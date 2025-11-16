Woman injured in bear attack in Jaunsar-Bawar, villagers demand compensation

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 15 Nov: A 45-year-old woman from Kharoda village in the Jaunsar-Bawar region was injured after being attacked by a bear while collecting fodder for her livestock in the Chhanidhar area. The bear reportedly emerged suddenly from behind the bushes and attacked her, leaving her injured and unconscious. She was rushed by villagers to a nearby hospital, where she is now recuperating. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the village.

Reports of attacks by wild animals, whether leopards or bears, continue to surface from various parts of Uttarakhand, causing anxiety among residents of rural and the hill regions. In this particular incident from the Chakrata Block of Dehradun district, the woman, identified as Fakiri Devi of Kharoda village, attempted to defend herself with a sickle when the bear lunged at her from the undergrowth. Despite her efforts, she collapsed during the struggle, after which the bear retreated. Fakiri Devi, is stated to be a widow and depends on farming and animal husbandry to support her children, was taken to hospital by the local residents. Villagers have demanded immediate compensation from the Forest Department and firm action to address the rising threat posed by bears in the region.