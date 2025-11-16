Tourists flock to Corbett Tiger Reserve as Dhikala Zone reopens

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 15 Nov: The world-famous Dhikala Tourism Zone of Jim Corbett National Park, considered among the most prominent and celebrated areas of the Corbett Tiger Reserve reopened on Saturday morning for tourists. As is customary every year, after the monsoon season, the Dhikala Gate came alive with activity early Saturday morning. At exactly 6 am, the officials of the Corbett administration welcomed tourists with garlands at the Dhangarhi Gate, while forest officers flagged off the first safari vehicles, formally allowing entry into the Dhikala Zone .

It may be recalled that the Dhikala Zone remains closed every year from June 15 with the onset of the monsoon, when rivers and streams in the forest swell and the roads become vulnerable to damage. Once the rains recede, the zone is reopened for domestic and foreign tourists on November 15. Dhikala is regarded as the most exclusive zone as it offers not only day-visit Canter safaris but also the unique experience of an overnight stay in forest rest houses deep within the jungle, making it the most thrilling and sought-after segment of Corbett .

As soon as the zone reopened, tourists arriving from India and abroad displayed great enthusiasm. Vehicle queues had already formed at the Dhangarhi Gate since early morning. The moment the gate opened, tourists expressed their excitement, many stating that they had made online bookings months in advance to secure an overnight stay in Dhikala. Visitors shared that their greatest aspiration was to sight the Bengal Tiger, large elephant herds, deer, leopards, ghorals, wild boars, crocodiles, and rare bird species in their natural habitat.

Many tourists described Dhikala as one of the best forest safari destinations in the world. The dense forest, the Ramganga River, and the extraordinary diversity of wildlife make it an exceptionally exhilarating experience. The immense popularity of the Dhikala Zone is evident from the fact that all rooms and night-stay facilities are completely booked until December 31. According to the Forest Department, Dhikala has a total of 41 rooms.

Tourists who could not secure a booking for this season will now have to try again for the January to March slots. For a day safari, eight Canters operate daily in the Dhikala Zone , four each in the morning and evening shifts, and each Canter accommodates 16 tourists. The day safari permit costs around Rs 2000 per tourist. Visitors believe that the Dhikala Zone has the highest probability of tiger sightings in the entire reserve.

Dhikala offers the highest probability of tiger sightings due to its vast grasslands. Large elephant herds, crocodiles, and gharials are commonly sighted along the Ramganga River, and more than 500 bird species inhabit the region. As tourists stay overnight in this core area, Dhikala is aptly described as the ‘Heart of the Jungle’ of Corbett . Regional MLA Diwan Singh Bisht, the Deputy Director of Corbett Park, the Ranger, and forest personnel were present at the Dhangarhi Gate to welcome visitors and flag off the first safari.