New PCC chief Ganesh Godiyal to take charge today

Garhwal Post
Garhwal Post Bureau 
DEHRADUN, 15 Nov: Newly-appointed Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Ganesh Godiyal will formally assume charge from Sunday, at the Pradesh Congress Committee office in Dehradun, where a grand welcome ceremony has been organised.
Godiyal will arrive at Rajiv Bhawan, 21 Rajpur Road, at around 9 am travelling in a convoy from Jolly Grant Airport and passing through Bhaniyawala, Doiwala, Miyawala, Risipina, and Dharampur before reaching the Congress Bhawan. Senior party leaders and a large number of Congress workers are expected to be present for the ceremony, which will mark the official beginning of his tenure as the new PCC Chief.

