Earthquake mock drill conducted in Dehradun district to test disaster response

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN , 15 Nov: A comprehensive earthquake mock drill was conducted at ten locations across Dehradun district on Saturday to assess the preparedness of the disaster management system in the possibilty of major seismic events. The exercise demonstrated essential actions such as the dos and don’ts during an earthquake , safe evacuation procedures, and the rapid deployment of rescue teams equipped to save those trapped or injured. The primary objective of the drill was to evaluate the capacity and readiness of the relief and rescue mechanism in responding to an earthquake and subsequent disasters.

A simulated scenario of a 6.3-magnitude earthquake was announced at 9.30 am with reports of casualties, property damage, and people trapped under debris at multiple sites across the district . Emergency sirens were sounded at police stations and outposts to alert the public and guide them towards safe areas. Responsible Officer of the Incident Response System (IRS) and District Magistrate Savin Bansal immediately activated the IRS at district and tehsil levels and instructed all Nodal Officers to commence rescue operations without delay. Acting on these directions, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhinav Shah assumed charge of the IRS at the control room established in the NIC, where he monitored real-time updates from all simulated incident sites. Vice Chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority Vinay Ruhela, Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, and senior officials of the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre also observed the operations live.

Rescue teams were deployed from the Staging Area at Police Lines, Race Course, and the Sports Stadium to six key locations under Sadar Tehsil namely the Coronation Hospital, Maharana Pratap Stadium, ISBT, Araghar Power Substation, Dilaram Chowk Water Supply Block, and Pacific Mall. Additional operations were conducted at Pata village and Raika Kasturba Gandhi under Kalsi, the Selaqui Industrial Area in Vikasnagar, and near THDC in Rishikesh. At Coronation Hospital, the emergency ward was depicted as damaged with 20 people trapped, of whom 17 were rescued while three simulated fatalities were recorded. At Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Kalsi, 18 children were successfully evacuated from the damaged residential building. At the Sports Ground, three simulated deaths and five injuries caused by electrocution from a high-tension line were reported, with all casualties taken to Doon Medical College. In the MDDA Colony incident, 100 people were shown as trapped, with 60 injured shifted to Indresh Hospital and 40 receiving first aid. At the Araghar Power House, a fire broke out, leading to the rescue of four injured individuals and subsequent fire control measures. Near Dilaram Chowk, a damaged water supply line was repaired, while at Pacific Mall, a simulated stampede was managed and two injured persons were evacuated. In landslide-affected Pata village, 17 people were shifted safely to the primary school. In the Selaqui Industrial Area, a simulated chlorine gas leak led to the rescue of over 100 workers, with the injured admitted to hospital. Similar rescue efforts were carried out near THDC in Rishikesh, with the injured taken to AIIMS Rishikesh.

The CDO monitored the entire relief and rescue effort from the control room. As per the District Magistrate’s directions, damage assessment reports from all sites were submitted, and the Incident Commander briefed rescue teams before concluding the drill. Declaring the exercise a success, CDO Abhinav Shah remarked that constant practice is essential for the effective implementation of relief and rescue operations during disasters, as it enhances coordination and familiarises personnel with available resources and equipment. He instructed Nodal Officers to record any shortcomings observed during the operations and ensure that all deficiencies are addressed promptly to facilitate swift and effective rescue efforts during real emergencies.

Officials present at the control room during the mock exercise included SP Jaya Baluni, City Magistrate Pratyush Singh, Chief Medical Officer MK Sharma, DDO Sunil Kumar, CEO VK Dhaundiyal, DSO KK Agarwal, and Nodal Officers associated with Operations, Planning, and Logistics under the IRS.