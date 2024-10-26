AIOS Mega Live Eye Surgery Workshop held at Drishti

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Oct: The ongoing Mid-Term All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) summit in Dehradun provided an exceptional platform for ophthalmologists to deepen their expertise in cataract surgery. The Live Surgery event organised at the renowned Drishti Eye Institute, featured live surgical demonstrations by over 35 renowned surgeons from across India, including leading figures like Dr Gaurav Luthra, Dr Mahipal Sachdev, Dr Namrata Sharma, Dr Partha Biswas, Dr Ajay Agarwal, Dr Piyush Kapoor, Dr Sonu Goel, and Dr D Ramamurthy. The summit also included surgeries performed at Vivekananda Hospital, showcasing an array of procedures beyond cataracts, such as Ptosis, Glaucoma, and Autofocus IOL.

Cataracts are one of the leading causes of vision impairment worldwide, sparking considerable concern among patients upon diagnosis. The live surgery event aimed not just to exhibit advanced surgical techniques but to impart critical insights that can significantly enhance patient outcomes, said Dr Namrata Sharma, Scientific Chair, AIOS. “It was a challenge to organise such a big live surgery programme; however, with God’s grace, it was successfully conducted,” stated Dr Gaurav Luthra, Chairman of this live surgery at AIOS, who played a pivotal role in coordinating this monumental event.

The participating surgeons brought an impressive reservoir of knowledge and skill to the operating room. Attendees had the unique opportunity to observe the complex processes involved in cataract surgery in real-time. From the initial incision to the careful removal of the cloudy lens and the placement of a new intraocular lens, each step was executed with meticulous attention. Such detailed demonstrations are invaluable for younger surgeons and those seeking to refine their skills, providing them with a profound learning experience.

A notable feature of modern cataract surgery is the integration of cutting-edge technology. Visiting Surgeons at Drishti Eye Institute employed state-of-the-art phacoemulsification machines, allowing for minimally invasive surgical methods. This technological advancement not only minimises patient recovery time but also enhances overall surgical outcomes. This event also underscored the significance of thorough pre-operative assessments and individualised care plans, ensuring that each patient’s unique needs are addressed throughout the surgical process.

The AIOS summit not only spotlighted the technical prowess of Indian ophthalmologists but also served as an essential reminder of the ongoing commitment to improving patient care. By embracing innovation and sharing expertise, the future of cataract surgery—and, by extension, visual health—remains bright.