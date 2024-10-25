Workshop on Vaccinology held at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Oct: A one-day workshop on ‘Bridging from Theory with Practice in Vaccinology’ was organised by Department of Pediatrics, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, here, today. This workshop was organised in association with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP). The programme was begun jointly by Principal, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr Ashok Nayak, Registrar, Research & Development, Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr Utkarsh Sharma, HOD, Dept of Pediatrics, Dr Bindu Aggarwal, and Senior Pediatrician Dr Tanvi Khanna by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

A Welcome Address was delivered by Dr Tanvi Khanna. She welcomed all the participants of the workshop. She introduced the topic of the workshop stating that the objective was to prepare pediatricians to deal with the frequently encountered issues with vaccines in daily practice.

Associate Professor & HOD, Pediatrics, Dr BSA Hospital & Medical College, New Delhi, explained ‘Basic Immunology & General Principles’. He guided pediatricians on how to decide the dosage of vaccines for patients. He explained in what way vaccines protect babies and children resulting in prevention of diseases and thus better health.

Vice President, IAP, North Zone, Dr Satish Sharma threw light on the topic, ‘Cold Chain’. He explained in detail how to store different vaccines and maintain optimum temperature.

Senior Pediatrician, Chiranjiv Hospital, Roorkee, explained his topic, ‘Adverse Events Following Immunisation’ (AEFI). He explained to pediatricians how to control side-effects which emerge after different vaccinations.

Dr Utkarsh Sharma explained his topic, ‘Vaccines in Special Situations’. He threw light on how vaccinations must be done by pediatricians in special situations like children on chemotherapy, children on immune-suppressants, children on steroids, etc.

The above speakers also answered general queries of the pediatricians on various vaccines like Polio, Rotavirus, MMR, Influenza, Typhoid, HPV, Rabies, HAV Vaccine, Varicella, Meningococcal, JE, Travellers’ Vaccine, Herpes Zoster, etc.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Dr Utkarsh Sharma.

More than 50 pediatricians from Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust and other medical colleges Participated in the workshop.

Significant roles were also played by Dr Ragini Singh, Dr Vishal Kaushik, Monika Kashyap, Dr Shruti, Dr Pramila and Dr Megha Luthra in making the workshop a success.