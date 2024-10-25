‘International Parliamentary Study, Research, and Training Institute’ to be established in Gairsain

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Oct: Under the leadership of Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, an ‘International Parliamentary Study, Research, and Training Institute’ will be established at the Assembly complex in Bhararisain, Gairsain. This decision aligns with the suggestion made by former President Pranab Mukherjee during his visit to Uttarakhand on 18 May 2015, emphasising the need for a centre for parliamentary studies and training.

Since becoming Assembly Speaker in 2022, Ritu Khanduri took up this proposal seriously, coordinating between the state and central governments to facilitate the establishment of this important institute. She has set a goal to commence operations within the current financial year. The institute will provide organised study, research, and training on various parliamentary processes, bodies, and disciplines.

The primary objective of the institute will be to promote better democratic policy-making through research. It will conduct various training programmes and workshops to raise awareness about parliamentary functioning among participants.

In the future, the institute plans to organise collaborative programmes with parliamentary institutions from other countries, facilitating comparative exchanges of curricula and sharing of global best practices.

The establishment of this institute will significantly contribute to the development of the Gairsain region and empower the local economy, while also highlighting tourism opportunities.

Ritu Khanduri Bhushan expressed confidence that this institute will transform Uttarakhand into an important educational and democratic platform, enhancing the quality of parliamentary processes at both local and international levels.