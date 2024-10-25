Education determines direction of our lives: Ritu Khanduri Bhushan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Kotdwar, 24 Oct: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan visited Arya Kanya Inter College and Rajkiya Uchh Prathmik Vidyalaya, Simmalchaud, along the Najibabad-Kotdwar route to distribute furniture funded by her MLA-LAD funds.

At Arya Kanya Inter College, she distributed 150 pieces of furniture, and 38 pieces at Rajkiya Uchh Prathmik Vidyalaya, Simmalchaud, ensuring that students have a comfortable environment for learning. She expressed her wishes for a bright future for the children.

Khanduri emphasised that the government is continuously working in the education sector. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented a new education policy, efforts for women’s empowerment are also ongoing.

She noted, “The Arya Samaj is actively working for education and social reform. Visiting Arya Kanya Inter College gives a unique feeling, seeing how our girls are progressing brings me great joy.”

Khanduri also mentioned that, previously, a Science, Engineering, and Mathematics laboratory was inaugurated at Arya Kanya College, which is running smoothly. Various educational projects in Kotdwar are currently underway.

Present at the event were Arya Samaj leader Anand Agarwal, Principal of Arya Kanya Inter College, Renu Negi, Mandal President Pankaj Bhatia, Hari Singh Pundir, Neeru Bala Khantwal, Sanjeev Thapliyal, and others.