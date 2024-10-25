POCSO Act provides safeguards for children: Speaker

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Kotdwar, 24 Oct: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan attended an awareness programme on child exploitation, organised by Bal Bharati Senior School, Motadhang, as the Chief Guest.

During her address, the Speaker shared information about the POCSO Act with the schoolchildren, explaining that if any wrongdoing occurs, the government has established strict laws to protect them. She emphasised that children should not tolerate any wrong actions and should report to the nearest police station to ensure prompt legal action.

Khanduri noted that such incidents have occurred in society, necessitating the creation of these regulations to promote social reform. She reassured that the law provides for appropriate action when a POCSO case arises, encouraging girls to fearlessly file complaints.

The Speaker congratulated Coordinator Vivek Bharti and Principal Girish Rawat for organising the event and emphasised the importance of continuous awareness about sexual offenses among children.

Present at the event were AHTU in-charge, Kotdwar, Suman Lata, Principal of GGIC, Vandana Bhardwaj, District Vice President Anita Arya, Simran Best, Ashish Rawat, Manmohan, Pradeep Kumar, and others.