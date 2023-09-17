Akhand Path held at Raj Bhawan

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 16 Sept: Akhand Path was organized at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Granth Sahib, and the completion of two years of Governorship of Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd). The Governor, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and others participated in the Path and received the Prasad. Governor Singh and the Chief Minister bowed before Shri Guru Granth Sahib and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the country and the state.

On this occasion, First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Secretary to Governor Ravinath Raman, IG Police Vimmi Sachdeva Raman, Legal Advisor Amit Kumar Sirohi, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria and many others were present.