Select Committee meeting on reservation bill postponed

Dehradun, 16 Sep: The meeting of the Select Committee constituted in respect of the bill on reservation in government jobs, for statehood activists scheduled to be held today has now been postponed . Now the meeting will be held on 18 September. The Select Committee is headed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal.

It may be recalled that a Bill providing for 10 percent horizontal reservations in government jobs to statehood activists and their dependents had been tabled in the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Uttarakhand Assembly, by Pushkar Singh Dhami Government. However, when Prem Chand Aggarwal sought the approval of the House for the passage of the bill , Opposition member Bhuwan Chandra Kapri stressed on the need for improvement in the bill claiming that there was some lacunae in the bill . He got support also from treasury bench members Vinod Chamoli and Munna Singh Chauhan who pointed out that the bill did not include in its purview reservation to the statehood activists in the posts which fall under jurisdiction of Uttarakhand State Public Service Commission (UKSPC) and this was a lacuna that had to be resolved before it becomes a law. Munna Singh Chauhan further pointed out that there should be no hurry on part of the government to get the bill passed as despite its good intention, there is likelihood of the bill getting stuck on techno-legal grounds as had happened in the past too. He and Vinod Chamoli had suggested that the bill be referred to a select committee for consideration and then a special one day session can be summoned of the House to get the bill passed. The government agreed to the suggestion. Later the Speaker constituted a select committee under Prem Chand Aggarwal and also comprising of comprising of Munna Singh Chauhan, Vinod Chamoli, Umesh Sharma Kau, Mohammad Shehzad, Manoj Tiwari and Bhuwan Chandra Kapri as members. The Committee has been urged to study the bill and suggest improvements within 15 days.