Akshay Kumar, Jackky Bhagnani praise U’khand’s film locations

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Feb: KS Chauhan, Nodal Officer, Uttarakhand Film Development Council, met Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and film producer Jackky Bhagnani and presented each a coffee table book on Uttarakhand tourism and film shooting destinations.

Akshay Kumar said that he had a lot of fun shooting his latest film in Uttarakhand. He said that he had come to Uttarakhand to shoot for the first time.

Filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani said that his film with Akshay Kumar and Rakulpreet was shot over 20 days in Mussoorie and Dehradun involving a team of 400 people. As many as 12 hotels in Mussoorie and Dehradun, 80 Innova cars were booked during the shooting period and around 1000 junior artistes were recruited from Uttarakhand. Due to which, along with employment generation for the state of Uttarakhand, the state as a destination would be promoted through the film medium.

He said that the experience of shooting here was unmatched and, while praising the single window system of Uttarakhand Film Development Council, he said that he got permission to shoot the film very easily at a single window.

The shooting of the film was completed today at Gandhi Park and Police Lines, Dehradun. After shooting for 20 days in Uttarakhand, the entire team moved to Mumbai today.