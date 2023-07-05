All private, government universities should share best practices by coordinating with each other: Governor

Governor launches App ‘UNISANGAM’ prepared by Uttaranchal University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 July: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) held a meeting with Vice Chancellors of private Universities at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. During this meeting, he inaugurated the mobile app “UNISANGAM” prepared by Uttaranchal University.

Through this mobile app, all private universities of Uttarakhand have been connected with Raj Bhavan on one platform. Through this mobile app, the facility has been made available to all the universities to share their achievements, best practices , research and innovations and startups among themselves and through online communication with the Raj Bhavan.

In the meeting, the Governor said that the universities should make efforts so that the state and the general public get the benefit of research and innovations. He said that private universities are doing a better job in the upgradation of education and they also have an important role in the development and progress of the state.

He said that Universities should cooperate with various departments of the state through their technical experiences. Universities should pay special attention to the quality of education along with an emphasis on the publication of more and more startups, patents and research papers. All private and government universities should share best practices by coordinating with each other .

Governor Singh said that undoubtedly all the universities of our state are making invaluable contributions in this field by making education employment-oriented. In the changing times, universities will have to promote research by adopting new technologies and artificial intelligence. He expected the Vice-Chancellors of the University to prepare the youth here for startups through skill development so that the youth can get better employment opportunities.

Vice-Chancellors of UPES University Dehradun, ICFAI University Dehradun, Patanjali University Haridwar, Graphic Era Mountain University Dehradun, IMS Unison University Dehradun, Swami Rama Himalayan University Dehradun, DIT University Dehradun, Uttaranchal University Dehradun, Motherhood University Roorkee, Maharaja Agrasen Himalayan Garhwal University Pokhara, Vice Chancellors of Pauri Garhwal, Quantum University Roorkee, Ras Bihari Bose Subharti University Dehradun, Sardar Bhagwan Singh University Dehradun, Bhagwant Global University Kotdwar Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar University, Surajmal University Kashipur Udham Singh Nagar, Core University Roorkee, Himgiri Ji University and Devbhoomi University, Dehradun were present.

Vice-Chancellors expressed gratitude to the Governor for organizing the second meeting of the private universities . During this, information about the best practices , achievements and other activities being adopted by the Vice-Chancellors in their universities was informed in detail. In the meeting, discussions were also held on the formation of the Board of Administrators in universities and making their meetings transparent. On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellors informed about the efforts made by the universities and providing scholarships for economically weak students. During this, the Governor was apprised of various challenges by the Vice-Chancellors, on which he assured appropriate action.